Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.92 and last traded at $54.95. 59,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,282,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last ninety days. 8.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after buying an additional 293,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,323,000 after purchasing an additional 153,869 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,501,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 104,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

