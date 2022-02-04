Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Raised to Hold at Pareto Securities

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tomra Systems ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMRAY traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

