Toncoin (TONCOIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.28 Billion

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00006613 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and approximately $6.87 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.12 or 0.07256372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00053449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,518.41 or 0.99831689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

