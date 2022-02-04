TOP Trading Down 0.2% This Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TOP has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $54,533.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00041988 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00110823 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.