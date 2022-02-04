Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$25.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TPZEF. increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS TPZEF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.