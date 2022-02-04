Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Tops $23.18

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $25.49 million and $6.75 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $23.18 or 0.00057105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00049627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.65 or 0.07283300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,703.49 or 0.99761383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

