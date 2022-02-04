Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.18

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.18 and traded as low as $20.53. Toshiba shares last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 12,306 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toshiba Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Toshiba Company Profile

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

