TotemFi (TOTM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27,195.00

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a market cap of $669,511.10 and $27,195.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TotemFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00052502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.15 or 0.07256543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,583.22 or 1.00111313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006600 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TotemFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TotemFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TotemFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TotemFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.