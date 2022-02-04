Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$62.50

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $38.53. 16,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,393. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32.

