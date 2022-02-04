Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Trading Down 1.9%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.58 and last traded at $77.58. 474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.12.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47.

About Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY)

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

