Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 15,486 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,060% compared to the typical daily volume of 717 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.