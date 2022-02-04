Traders Buy Large Volume of Equinix Put Options (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,298 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 715% compared to the average volume of 282 put options.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after buying an additional 413,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Equinix by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after purchasing an additional 301,802 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $709.27. 14,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,219. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $781.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $804.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Edward Jones cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.33.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

