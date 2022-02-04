Traders Purchase Large Volume of Matson Call Options (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,167 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 590% compared to the typical daily volume of 459 call options.

Shares of MATX stock traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.08. The company had a trading volume of 25,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,785. Matson has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matson will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.46%.

In other Matson news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $636,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $453,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,982 shares of company stock worth $2,426,080 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Matson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Matson by 35.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.