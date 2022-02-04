Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Trane Technologies has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

NYSE TT traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,728. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $144.78 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.80.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

