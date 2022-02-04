TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.30

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.30 and traded as low as C$16.88. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$17.00, with a volume of 463,472 shares changing hands.

RNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 30.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.30.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.26%.

About TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

