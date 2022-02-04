Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,498 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.30% of Travel + Leisure worth $14,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 25.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE TNL opened at $55.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

