Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.22% of Tredegar worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tredegar by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 247,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,216 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Tredegar by 106,457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tredegar during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Tredegar by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tredegar alerts:

TG stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $209.91 million during the quarter.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.