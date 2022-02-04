Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.98 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $385.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.76. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $321.39 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

