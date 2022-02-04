Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.22 Million in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,143 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,433,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,268,000 after acquiring an additional 135,680 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,703,000 after buying an additional 846,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,081,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,067,000 after buying an additional 189,975 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,691,000 after purchasing an additional 358,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS opened at $73.13 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

