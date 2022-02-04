Trexquant Investment LP Sells 3,830 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $193.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.38. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

