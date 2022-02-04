Trias (TRY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Trias has traded flat against the dollar. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trias alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042234 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00111509 BTC.

About Trias

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

