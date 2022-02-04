Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its position in Trinseo by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 126,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,852,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.