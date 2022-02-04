Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.25. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 44,551 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 million, a PE ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

In other Trio-Tech International news, CEO Siew Wai Yong sold 39,000 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $407,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 19,000 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,100 shares of company stock worth $1,186,144. Insiders own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trio-Tech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

