Trollcoin Price Up 9.3% This Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $239,554.63 and $37.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,329.65 or 0.99801142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00076338 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00021160 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00029359 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.03 or 0.00477680 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

