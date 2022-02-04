TROY (TROY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.07 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One TROY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. TROY has a market capitalization of $60.05 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TROY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00049554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.44 or 0.07255547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00053699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $40,531.64 or 0.99977817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00052931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006637 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.