True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.28

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.28 and traded as low as C$7.20. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.23, with a volume of 161,830 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. upped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$636.35 million and a PE ratio of 15.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

About True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

