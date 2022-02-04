TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Tops $0.0016

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $3.74 million and $720,492.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00042706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00111333 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

