Truist Financial Comments on O-I Glass, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for O-I Glass in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Truist Financial also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OI opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 1,636.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 103,445 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

