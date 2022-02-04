Truist Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAN. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

NYSE:MAN opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 81.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 63,546 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,330,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $5,842,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.0% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

