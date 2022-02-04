Truist Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst B. King now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WAL. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.55.

NYSE:WAL opened at $96.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $72.52 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.