Truist Financial Weighs in on Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tenable in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,510,761. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tenable by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,743,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

