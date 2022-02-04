Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,804 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Trustmark worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.