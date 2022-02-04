TrustVerse Price Tops $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $179,419.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00110755 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TRV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

