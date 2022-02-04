Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. Tscan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Tscan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 779.91% and a negative net margin of 522.54%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,515,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,469,000. DC Funds LP bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,254,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

