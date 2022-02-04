TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $71.65

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.65 and last traded at $76.14, with a volume of 261836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

Get TTEC alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 251.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.