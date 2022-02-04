Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Hold Rating for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.26.

Enbridge stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$54.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445,748. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$50.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.42. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0800002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Insiders have sold a total of 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691 in the last ninety days.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

