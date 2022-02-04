TUI (LON:TUI) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.69) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TUI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.89) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.81).

LON TUI opened at GBX 250.40 ($3.37) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 276.69. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 189.85 ($2.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 470.97 ($6.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The stock has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.18.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

