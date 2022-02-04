Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 75 ($1.01) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 60 ($0.81). Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TLW. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.87) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. boosted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 62 ($0.83) to GBX 79 ($1.06) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.87) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 71.38 ($0.96).

LON:TLW opened at GBX 51.76 ($0.70) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £741.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 28.27 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.89). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

In other news, insider Sheila Khama purchased 7,070 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,562.52).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

