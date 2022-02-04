Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Down to $35.18

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.18, but opened at $34.01. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.55, with a volume of 254 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.88.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.
