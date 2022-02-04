Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Trading Up 7.5%

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) shares traded up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 12,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 3,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVPC)

Twin Vee Powercats, Inc is a multi-industry company. It manufactures American-made products with American marine craftsmen in an American factory. The firm engages to build, buy and invest in Real Estate and boat sales. It owns and operates real estate assets in Florida. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, FL.

