Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. 38,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,845. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,300 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $428,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,712 shares of company stock worth $9,136,601 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twist Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 311.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.