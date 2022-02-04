Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 220,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,866,333 shares.The stock last traded at $5.30 and had previously closed at $5.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The company had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

