Tycoon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $227,790.00 (TYC)

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Tycoon has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Tycoon has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $227,790.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tycoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tycoon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00110755 BTC.

Tycoon Profile

Tycoon is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Tycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.