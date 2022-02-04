Tyme Technologies (TYME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Shares of TYME opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Tyme Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

In other news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $57,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 600,325 shares of company stock valued at $429,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tyme Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 382.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Tyme Technologies worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

