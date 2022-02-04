Typhoon Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $363,342.56 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $363,342.56 and approximately $3,979.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00049627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.65 or 0.07283300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,703.49 or 0.99761383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006620 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

