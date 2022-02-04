Ubiq (UBQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,127.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $6,127.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.