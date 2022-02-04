UBS Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 360 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 360 price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 392.92.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.