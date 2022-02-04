UBS Group Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,625.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $343.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 247,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,268.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,364.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 41.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,059,691,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.