UBS Group Lowers KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target to €56.00

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from €58.00 ($65.17) to €56.00 ($62.92) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KNYJY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. 55,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,125. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

