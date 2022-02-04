UBS Group Raises Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target to SEK 137

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from SEK 127 to SEK 137 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NRDBY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($14.04) to €12.60 ($14.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.92) to €10.30 ($11.57) in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 136,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

